Manager: Chris Weidman May be Jacare Souza’s Next Fight

Could Chris Weidman vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza be in the cards soon?

A clash between Weidman and Souza always felt inevitable. The “All-American” is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. Souza has been feared for his ground game and improved stand-up abilities.

While the two have had setbacks, they are still likely to do battle someday. That day may be sooner than later as Souza’s manager Gilberto Faria told MMAFighting.com:

“I believe that Weidman might be the next fight, in late-December or early-January, if that’s a good date for the UFC to book this fight. When we get closer to that date, we’ll see more clearly what the options are for Jacare’s next opponent.”

Weidman recently snapped a three-fight skid with a submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. After going 10-1 in his last 11 starts, Souza was finished by Robert Whittaker back in April.