Manager Claims Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 2 Set For Summer (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Sources say that Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 2 has not been finalized.

ORIGINAL:

Looks like we may see a rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz spilled the beans on his Twitter account. He claims the title rematch is set for the summer. You can peep the tweet below:

Demetrius johnson vs @HenryCejudo coming to you in the summer. Who's excited? — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 21, 2018

Johnson and Cejudo met back in April 2016. “Mighty Mouse” steamrolled his opponent, earning a TKO win in under three minutes. Since that time, Cejudo has made significant improvements to his standup game.

In his last bout, Johnson broke the record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses. He retained his flyweight title in style, doing a suplex into an armbar to finish Ray Borg. It’s the 12th submission victory in Johnson’s career.

Meanwhile, Cejudo has gone 2-1 in his last three bouts. His split decision loss to Joseph Benavidez was controversial. Despite having a point deducted, many felt he should’ve won the bout.

Alright fight fans, MMA News always wants to hear from the readers. What do you think of a rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo? Would you have rather seen T.J. Dillashaw get a shot at dethroning Johnson or is Cejudo ready for another opportunity? You can hit up the comments section below to let your voice be heard.