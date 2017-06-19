Manager: Conor McGregor is Free Agent With Regard to Athletic Apparel

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images for Reebok

Conor McGregor won’t have to wear any Reebok gear for his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

In fact, it’s possible that “Notorious” will enter the boxing ring on Aug. 26 with no Reebok logo in sight. That’s because the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion is a free agent in regards to athletic wear.

That’s according to his manager, Audie Attar. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Attar explained McGregor’s situation with sponsorship deals:

“There’s a lot of open categories that we’ve been negotiating with brands, including Reebok. We’ll see how that all plays out. Conor is well taken care of. He’s currently a free agent with regard to athletic apparel. We’re still in discussions with Reebok and other brands. It’s definitely a great opportunity for Conor and any brand we decide to align with.”

McGregor is set to do battle with Floyd Mayweather in a “super fight” on Showtime pay-per-view. “Money” will look to go 50-0 in his professional boxing career. There is speculation that neither McGregor or Mayweather will return to active competition once this bout is through.

The two aren’t likely to see the amount of money they’ll be making after Aug. 26 again for one fight alone.

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Manager: Conor McGregor is Free Agent With Regard to Athletic Apparel

0
Conor McGregor won't have to wear any Reebok gear for his bout with Floyd Mayweather. In fact, it's possible that "Notorious" will enter the boxing...
Rafael Cavalcante

Rafael Cavalcante Discusses Road to Bellator Bout on July 1

0
Rafael Cavalcante is preparing for his bout at a Road to Bellator event on July 1. "Feijao" will take on Daniel Konecke in Gran Canaria, Spain. The...
Cris Cyborg Megan Anderson de Randamie

Cyborg vs. Anderson Booked For UFC 214 Title Bout, de Randamie Stripped

3
A new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight champion will be crowned as Germaine de Randamie has been stripped of her gold. The UFC has...
Jon Tuck

Jon Tuck on Takanori Gomi: ‘I Wouldn’t Say he Should Hang up His Gloves’

0
Jon Tuck doesn't believe Takanori Gomi should call it a career. Tuck was able to submit Gomi in the first round of their UFC Fight...
Jim Lampleyvideo

Jim Lampley Weighs in on ‘Freak Show’ McGregor vs. Mayweather Bout

2
Jim Lampley feels Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was booked on Aug. 26 with ill intentions. It's no secret that a bout between McGregor and...
Ulka Sasaki

Ulka Sasaki on His Next Move: ‘I Would Like to Fight Ray Borg’

0
Ulka Sasaki already has his next move planned out. Yesterday (June 17), Sasaki took on Justin Scoggins inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore...
Rafael dos Anjos Reebok

UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Payouts: Arlovski & dos Anjos Top List

0
UFC Fight Night 111 has concluded, which means the Reebok payouts have been revealed. Headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia each earned $5,000 through the...
Gokhan Saki

Gokhan Saki: ‘This Time Next Year I’m Fighting For The UFC Title’

0
Gokhan Saki has gold in his sights for 2018. Saki is a former Glory Kickboxing light heavyweight title holder. He was stripped of the title...
Antonio Carlos Junior

Antonio Carlos Junior Thinks Derek Brunson Wants Easier Fights

0
Antonio Carlos Junior was surprised that Derek Brunson accepted his call-out. Junior expressed interest in a bout with Brunson after he submitted Eric Spicely at...
Tim Hague

Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague Has Died Following KO Loss in Boxing Match (Updated)

0
Update: Tim Hague has passed away due to the injuries sustained in his boxing bout against Adam Braidwood. Below is a quote from Jackie...
Load more