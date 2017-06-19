Manager: Conor McGregor is Free Agent With Regard to Athletic Apparel

Conor McGregor won’t have to wear any Reebok gear for his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

In fact, it’s possible that “Notorious” will enter the boxing ring on Aug. 26 with no Reebok logo in sight. That’s because the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion is a free agent in regards to athletic wear.

That’s according to his manager, Audie Attar. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Attar explained McGregor’s situation with sponsorship deals:

“There’s a lot of open categories that we’ve been negotiating with brands, including Reebok. We’ll see how that all plays out. Conor is well taken care of. He’s currently a free agent with regard to athletic apparel. We’re still in discussions with Reebok and other brands. It’s definitely a great opportunity for Conor and any brand we decide to align with.”

McGregor is set to do battle with Floyd Mayweather in a “super fight” on Showtime pay-per-view. “Money” will look to go 50-0 in his professional boxing career. There is speculation that neither McGregor or Mayweather will return to active competition once this bout is through.

The two aren’t likely to see the amount of money they’ll be making after Aug. 26 again for one fight alone.