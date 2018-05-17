Manager Wants to See Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje

Edson Barboza’s manager wants to see his fighter do battle with Justin Gaethje.

Barboza and Gaethje are known for their brutalizing leg kicks. Both men engage in the stand-up more often than not, so fans have been clamoring for a bout between the two. With the two lightweights coming off back-to-back losses, it’s easy to see why the bout makes sense.

Barboza’s manager agrees and he recently told Portal do Vale Tudo that he’d like to see the bout:

Barboza’s last outing ended in a mostly one-sided thrashing. He fell to Kevin Lee via TKO after being battered on the ground. Barboza rocked Lee with a spinning wheel kick in the third round, but he couldn’t seal the deal and was doomed from there.

In the bout prior, he was also outmatched on the ground. He lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision. Many felt “The Eagle” could’ve finished the fight if he wanted to. This is the first time in Barboza’s career where he’s suffered back-to-back losses.

As for Gaethje, he suffered the first loss of his career in a war with Eddie Alvarez. “The Underground King” knocked out Gaethje in the third round with a knee. Gaethje tried his luck against Dustin Poirier, but he’d end up losing via fourth round TKO. Both bouts were “Fight of the Year” worthy.

Before entering the UFC, Gaethje had a perfect 17-0 record. He had a successful UFC debut against Michael Johnson to improve it to 18-0, but he’s fallen to 1-2 inside the Octagon. Despite having three barn burners, it’s hard to imagine that Gaethje wouldn’t want to get back in the win column.

