Manager: I’d Like to Say There’s a 95-Percent Chance Jon Jones Fights in 2018

Jon Jones’ manager Malki Kawa believes his fighter will be back to active competition this year.

Jones has been at the center of controversy throughout his professional mixed martial arts career. The big hoopla this time is his failed UFC 214 drug test. “Bones” maintains his innocence and his team feels the issue will be resolved. “Bones” failed a drug test ahead of UFC 200 as well and was suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for one year.

During a recent appearance on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush show, Kawa talked about the possibility of “Bones” competing this year (via MMA Weekly):

“If USADA is a respectable organization, which I think that they are, and they take all the information they compiled, all the interviews that they’ve done and all the things they’ve seen, they know for a fact that Jon Jones was not cheating and he was not intentionally taking any type of substance.

I think they know that and everybody can come to that conclusion based on the circumstances of his situation. That’s the most I am going to say at this point because obviously it’s on-going. I’d like to say (there’s) about a 95-percent chance (he fights in 2018).”

Sound off in the comments section below. Do you think Jon Jones will be able to return to action this year?