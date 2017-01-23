Manager: Travis Browne is Not Officially With Black House

Late last week, it was reported that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Travis Browne left Edmond Tarverdyan’s Glendale Fighting Club in favor of Black House. While “Hapa” may no longer be with the gym, he’s not exclusively with Black House it appears.

MMAJunkie’s Steven Marrocco reached out to Browne’s manager for confirmation on the fighter’s change in camps. You can read the response below:

Travis Browne manager John Fosco tells me he has not officially moved to Black House MMA. Training at several gyms. — Steven Marrocco (@MMAjunkieSteven) January 23, 2017

Few would disagree with Browne’s decision to shake things up. He was with Jackson-Wink MMA before moving to Tarverdyan’s gym. Browne had a solid TKO win over Brendan Schaub back in Dec. 2014, but his recent fights have ended in disappointment.

“Hapa” fought his former teammate Andrei Arlovski in one of the most exciting rounds you’ll see in the sport. Browne was TKO’d in the first round. He rebounded with a win over Matt Mitrione, but got clobbered by former UFC champion Cain Velasquez six months later.

Browne’s last outing was a rematch against Fabricio Werdum. Outside of Browne getting kicked in the face seconds into the fight, the bout was considered a snoozer. “Vai Cavalo” cruised to a decision win. After the bout, Tarverdyan mouthed off to Werdum and received a push kick as a result.

Browne’s girlfriend and former women’s bantamweight ruler Ronda Rousey last trained with Glendale Fighting Club. She’s been with the camp for a few years. There is no information on whether or not she will leave the gym if she decides to stick with fighting.

UFC 208 will be the next event Browne competes at. He will meet No. 8 ranked 265-pounder Derrick Lewis inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 11.

The main event of that card will feature the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship bout. It’ll be former women’s bantamweight title holder Holly Holm taking on former Strikeforce competitor Germaine de Randamie.