Manny Bermudez vs. Davey Grant Off UFC Liverpool Card

Manny Bermudez and Davey Grant will not be competing this Sunday (May 27).

Bermudez and Grant were expected to do battle on the main card of UFC Liverpool. The bout was to take place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. As plans will be, plans will go awry.

MMANYTT reported that Grant was removed from the card due to a staph infection. The UFC released the following statement:

“Due to a medical issue involving bantamweight athlete Davey Grant, the scheduled bout against Manny Bermudez has been cancelled. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THOMPSON vs. TILL on Sunday, May 27, will proceed with 11 bouts.”

MMAJunkie.com was able to confirm with UFC official that Nordine Taleb vs. Claudio Silva will take the place of Bermudez vs. Grant on the main card.

Bermudez made his UFC debut against Albert Morales back in February. He earned a second-round submission win via guillotine choke. He was hoping to have success again in his sophomore effort, but will have to wait.

Grant wanted to get back in the win column. In his last outing, “Dangerous” was finished by Damian Stasiak via third-round armbar. Prior to meeting Stasiak, Grant went 9-1 in his last 10 bouts.

UFC Liverpool will be headlined by a welterweight tilt with potential title implications. Two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson will go one-on-one with Darren Till. Till will certainly have the crowd on his side, but will it be enough?

The co-main event will see Neil Magny share the Octagon with Craig White. Magny was initially set to meet Gunnar Nelson, but “Gunni” pulled out due to an injury. This will be White’s UFC debut.

Two featherweight scraps are also set for the main card. Arnold Allen will face Mads Burnell and Jason Knight is set to trade leather with Makwan Amirkhani. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Liverpool.

Were you looking forward to seeing Manny Bermudez vs. Davey Grant?