Manny Pacquiao Tells Conor McGregor to ‘Stay Fit in 2018’

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquaio has stopped somewhat short of a call-out of Conor McGregor, favoring a diplomatic yet cryptic approach compared to others

Pacquiao combined a “Happy Thanksgiving” message with a playful and suggestive nod to taking on “The Notorious” in 2018 in a “real boxing match”.

McGregor has been the subject of a fair number of call-outs from boxers recently, with Oscar De La Hoya, Kermit Cintron and WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn all vying for their own money-spinner against the Dubliner. Floyd Mayweather Jr., who welcomed McGregor into the ring on Aug. 26 for the most lucrative boxing debut of all time, is also rumored to be preparing for a rematch with the UFC lightweight champion.

Pacquaio took to Instagram on Thursday to send a message to the Irishman:

Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:09am PST

“Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #[email protected],” Pacquiao wrote.

McGregor is certainly not short on offers should he favor a return to the squared circle. Paulie Malignaggi reportedly believes he has a fight with McGregor already locked down, however…