Manny Pacquiao Won’t Watch “Boring” Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Not everyone in the boxing world is a fan of the scheduled match-up between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. – and current WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is on that list.

Pacquiao had his own run-in with Mayweather back in May of 2015, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to “Money” after the most anticipated fight of the century. Now, a new high-profile fight is on Mayweather’s calendar as he is set to lock horns with “The Notorious One” on August 26th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Per Pacquiao, that fight will be nothing more than a lopsided “boring” fight in favor of Mayweather, and the real fight to keep you eye on is the collision between two of the pound-for-pound best the sport has to offer today – Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin on September 16th:

“The real fight and the best fight is Golovkin vs. Canelo,” Pacquiao said when speaking to Yahoo Sports. “That’s the fight I will be watching. McGregor has no chance in this fight. In fact, it could be very boring. There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.”

Pacquiao is getting set for a squared circle appearance of his own, as he will take on Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia on July 2nd in a WBO welterweight title defense.