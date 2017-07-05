Manuwa Eyeing a Bout With ‘Greatest of All Time’ in Jon Jones

By
Adam Haynes
-
Jimi Manuwa
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bruising British light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa believes that the 205-pound title fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is a foregone conclusion

According to “Poster Boy”, there is no way Cormier can beat the 29-year-old Octagon legend and former dominant champion of the light heavyweight division (Jones).

Manuwa recently told FloCombat.com that there will only be one outcome between both men at their UFC 214 showdown on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.:

“I believe Jones wins the fight,” Manuwa said. “Cormier doesn’t win the fight standing up at all. Whether Jon Jones is rusty or not, Cormier doesn’t have the skill set to win the fight standing up. His best option is to try and take him down, and he couldn’t do that [the first time]. Jones has got too much takedown defense and wrestling for Cormier to take him down.

“I think Jones has got his number. I think Jones wins the fight, whether or not he’s rusty.”

Manuwa believes that a victory for Jones could potentially set up an enticing encounter of his own with the man he believes is not only the greatest fighter in his division, but of all time in MMA:

“That would be a great fight. I’d love to fight Jon Jones. He’s the greatest of all time in the Octagon,” Manuwa explained. “People say ‘Mighty Mouse’ [Demetrious Johnson] is pound-for-pound [the best fighter] but I believe it’s Jon Jones. He’s such a great fighter and I’d love to test my skills against him.”

“It doesn’t matter what he’s done outside. I don’t care what he’s done outside of the ring except taking performance-enhancing drugs, which I totally don’t agree with. His other activities, it is what it is. This is about fighting. It’s not about who’s the best person, to me anyways. It’s about fighting and who’s the best fighter without taking drugs.”

Latest MMA News

Cris Cyborg de Randamie

“Cyborg” Hoping For Fresh Start With Dana White & UFC

0
Following Dana White's admittances over the 'mistakes' the company has made with "Cyborg", the Brazilian is feeling optimistic about her future The key to a...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Set to Go Face to Face in London

0
British news outfit the BBC report that the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather promotional tour will begin in the English capital One of the more...
Conor McGregor

TriStar’s Firas Zahabi Thinks McGregor Needs to go Borderline Illegal Against Mayweather

0
Everyone, and that means everyone, in the MMA world has an opinion on the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing superfight. While most...
Conor McGregor

Werdum on ‘Disrespectful’ Conor McGregor: ‘8 out of 10 Fighters Don’t Like Him’

0
If former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is right, Conor McGregor has more foes than friends in MMA McGregor is undoubtedly the brightest star ever to have fought...
Jimi Manuwa

Manuwa Eyeing a Bout With ‘Greatest of All Time’ in Jon Jones

0
Bruising British light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa believes that the 205-pound title fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is a foregone conclusion According to "Poster Boy", there...
Load more