Jimi Manuwa Confident That he Could Knock Out Jon Jones

By
Adam Haynes
-
1

With Jon Jones’ USADA suspension set to be lifted in July, Jimi Manuwa is already looking to a potential showdown with “Bones” in the near future. 

Manuwa will need to first dispatch of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 19 champion Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 107 this Saturday, March 18 at the O2 Arena in London, England. “Poster Boy” has only lost to two fighters in his pro career (to Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Alexander Gustafsson) and returns to England for the second time in less than six months following his victory over Ovince Saint-Preux in Manchester in October.

Questioning Jon Jones’ calibre of opponent, Manuwa feels that the former UFC light heavyweight world champion he has never felt power akin to his own:

“I think I could knock him out,” Manuwa told Sky Sports. “He’s fought Teixeira, who is one-dimensional and doesn’t have the variety of striking that I’ve got. Jones has never fought a knockout specialist. I’d like to see him fight either me or ‘Rumble’, and see how he puts up with getting hit on the chin.”

Manuwa has 14 KOs in 16 wins in his professional career and certainly packs a punch. As for discussing future opponents, it must be reiterated that the Englishman must see past Anderson this Saturday before being in a position to call the shots.

