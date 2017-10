Round 1:

Borella starts things off with a takedown on Faria. Borella advances to full mount and works in some body shots to Faria. Borella is able to rip off some decent ground-and-pound before taking Faria’s back. Borella is able to lock up the rear-naked choke and Faria has no choice but to tap out.

Official Result: Mara Romero Borella def. Kalindra Faria via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:54)