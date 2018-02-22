Marc Diakiese Calls Out Sage Northcutt: ‘I Feel The Fight Makes Sense’

Marc Diakiese has his sights set on Sage Northcutt.

This past Sunday night, Northcutt defeated Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision at UFC Austin. Northcutt has now won two straight bouts. He’s already got someone lining up to fight him next.

Diakiese has lost two straight bouts after being regarded as a top undefeated lightweight prospect. Both Diakiese and Northcutt have time on their sides to realize untapped potential. Diakiese is 24 years old, while Nortcutt is 21. They will be celebrating birthdays next month.

The Challenge

“Bonecrusher” recently explained why a bout with “Super” intrigues him (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think it would be a good fight. He’s on a two-fight win streak, and I’m on a two-fight losing streak. To be honest, I watched his fight in Austin, and I thought he lost. I feel the fight makes sense. He’s 10-2 and I’m 12-2. If he beats me, it will really put him out there. I bring a lot of attention to fights and so does he. He likes to stand up and so do I, so I think the UFC will like the idea and I know the fans will really like it too.”

Give us your two cents in the comments below. Would you give the edge to Marc Diakiese or Sage Northcutt?