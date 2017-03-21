UFC London Star Marc Diakiese and Paul Felder Seemingly Agree to Fight on Twitter

Marc Diakiese was one of the major talking points following UFC Fight Night London on Saturday in the English capital.

The 24-year-old Congolese-born lightweight’s incredible movement and flair complemented his bright red mohawk and matching shorts in the best 30 seconds of the night at the O2 arena. Diakiese bounced around the cage, clearly enjoying the spotlight before somewhat living up to his sobriquet (“Bonecrusher”) prior to lighting up Finland’s Teemu Packalen with an unbelievable right-hand shot on the 30-second mark of the first minute of the fight.

All eyes will be on the unbeaten, Doncaster based fighter as he puts together his first run at a title shot inside one of the UFC’s most stacked divisions.

Following his biggest win to date in MMA on Saturday night, Diakiese had stated that he would like another fight in Europe next, with the UFC Stockholm card in May or UFC Glasgow in July events obvious choices. When asked about his choice of opponent, however, Diakiese kept schtum.

One fighter who is keen to test the steel of “Bonecrusher” is Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder. Both men have engaged with one another on the platform of choice for fighter call outs these days, Twitter. With the exchange seemingly culminating in an agreement to fight, Diakiese could get the European slot he wants in the summer with an opponent clearly willing to oblige him:

.@felderpaul It shows how much of a coward you are, instead off calling me out yourself, your asking for somebody else to do it #firstrndko — Marc Diakiese (@Marc_Diakiese) March 21, 2017

I'm about action not shit talk. U can talk all that shit u want. Sign a contract and I'll be there. #putuporshutup #justletmeknowwhen https://t.co/wj8vaj0BFt — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) March 21, 2017

@felderpaul I see you want abit of attention dude, don't worry I'll bring it to you, you've put yourself on my radar. — Marc Diakiese (@Marc_Diakiese) March 21, 2017

Let's do it then https://t.co/xA1UpBPkvh — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) March 21, 2017

@felderpaul you cowboy wannabe, I'm working on it and I'll see you very shortly. — Marc Diakiese (@Marc_Diakiese) March 21, 2017

Philadelphia’s Felder is 3-1 in his last four fights and has also expressed interest in fighting on the Glasgow event this summer. Should Paul Felder get Marc Diakiese into the octagon, Twitter may have struck again in terms of becoming the fighters’ go-to, personal matchmaker.