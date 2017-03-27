Marc Diakiese: ‘I am Right at The Top, Believe That’

Marc Diakiese
Marc Diakiese has high expectations for his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Diakiese is coming off an emphatic 30-second knockout win over Teemu Packalen at UFC Fight Night 107. It was the sixth knockout win of “Bonecrusher’s” career and seventh stoppage in his 12 professional fights.

Since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Diakiese has gone 3-0 with two finishes. The former BAMMA Lonsdale British lightweight title holder has yet to make his way to the official UFC lightweight top-15 rankings. That doesn’t mean Diakiese is ruling himself off the list for the foreseeable future.

In fact, “Bonecrusher” already sees himself at the top of the 155-pound division. With a “murderer’s row” of contenders, Diakiese feels he can rule the roost. He told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com) that he knows he can be recognized as an elite lightweight:

“For me, I’m number one. I’m right at the top. Listen to what I am telling you today, I am right at the top, believe that. I’m telling you, I am right at the top and if anybody wants to fight me I will be there. I’ve traveled a lot and I know people who I’ve sparred with. I know sparring is different, but, I just know where I stand with these guys.”

