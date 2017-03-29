Marc Diakiese on Paul Felder: ‘I Want to Smash His Face in Front of His Own People’

Marc Diakiese has let it be known that he isn’t one to mince words.

Diakiese is coming off an emphatic first-round knockout win over Teemu Packalen at UFC Fight Night 107. The fight only lasted 30 seconds. After the fight, Paul Felder expressed interest in fighting “Bonecrusher.” Diakiese responded by saying, “f*ck him, I’ll fight him.”

“Bonecrusher” is undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Since making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut, Diakiese has gone 3-0 with two finishes.

Felder’s MMA career has had its share of success as well. With a record of 13-3, “The Irish Dragon” has finished nine opponents. His record inside the Octagon is 5-3 with wins over Danny Castillo and Josh Burkman among others.

Diakiese was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He didn’t have any kind words for Felder: