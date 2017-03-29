Marc Diakiese on Paul Felder: ‘I Want to Smash His Face in Front of His Own People’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marc Diakiese
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marc Diakiese has let it be known that he isn’t one to mince words.

Diakiese is coming off an emphatic first-round knockout win over Teemu Packalen at UFC Fight Night 107. The fight only lasted 30 seconds. After the fight, Paul Felder expressed interest in fighting “Bonecrusher.” Diakiese responded by saying, “f*ck him, I’ll fight him.”

“Bonecrusher” is undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Since making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut, Diakiese has gone 3-0 with two finishes.

Felder’s MMA career has had its share of success as well. With a record of 13-3, “The Irish Dragon” has finished nine opponents. His record inside the Octagon is 5-3 with wins over Danny Castillo and Josh Burkman among others.

Diakiese was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He didn’t have any kind words for Felder:

“He’s just a f—ing little Irish wannabe, because I don’t even know who he is, he’s just talking crap. I beat his teammate Frankie [Perez], and now he’s coming forward. Like I said, I don’t mind, I’ll fight anybody, but he’s one of these guys, he’s experienced, he’s a veteran. If I were to beat him, I’d look good. I want to smash his face in front of his own people. That’s my plan.”

LATEST NEWS

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh Predicts Conor McGregor’s Disappearance Once He’s Done With MMA

0
Conor McGregor will live the good and private life once his fighting career is over if one prediction comes true. McGregor is the reigning Ultimate...
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira Says He’ll Retire When he Doesn’t Feel Like Going to The Gym

0
Glover Teixeira is taking heed from Chuck Liddell. Teixeira is preparing for a light heavyweight encounter with Alexander Gustafsson at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Marcos Galvao

Marcos Galvao Eyeing Featherweight Title Shot at Bellator NYC

0
Marcos Galvao has got gold and Madison Square Garden on his mind. To even think about recapturing gold, albeit in a new division, and fighting...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley to Michael Bisping: ‘I Would Kindly Put my Foot in Your Ass’

0
Tyron Woodley is channeling his "entertainment" side. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder hasn't been shy about his desire to engage in...
Alistair Overeem Fabricio Werdum

Report: Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum on Tap For UFC 213

0
International Fight Week could see a third match-up between Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum. It appears the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking to book...