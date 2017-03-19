Marc Diakiese on Paul Felder’s Challenge: ‘F*ck Him, I’ll Fight Him’

Marc Diakiese opened up a lot of eyes last night (March 18).

The undefeated lightweight prospect went head-to-head with Teemu Packalen inside the O2 Arena in London, England on the UFC Fight Night 107 prelims. It was the sixth knockout in “Bonecrusher’s” professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

For Diakiese, the next step is to appear on the UFC Fight Night card in Sweden in May. Since Diakiese’s bout last night didn’t even last a minute, perhaps he will get his wish (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You want to hear something, don’t you? Simple as that: I’m the best. If you think you can beat me, then call me. If you’ve not fought me, you’re not a prospect. All these prospects, you come through me and our paths will cross. But if you don’t beat me, you’re not a prospect. Simple. I haven’t been quiet, but I’m ready for the Sweden card and in Scotland. Whoever they give me, I’m ready. I’m willing to step in with these guys. I’m one of the best guys going.”

One fighter who is willing to have a match-up against Diakiese is Paul Felder. “Bonecrusher” accepted the challenge in no uncertain terms.