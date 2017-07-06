Marc Diakiese Wants Higher Pay With Tougher Competition

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Marc Diakiese
Marc Diakiese wants to get paid if he’s expected to up his game.

Diakiese and Paul Felder had been trading barbs on social media. With tension building, many felt the next logical step would be for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to book the two in a lightweight scrap. Instead, “Bonecrusher” will meet Drakkar Klose tomorrow night (July 7).

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Diakiese explained why fighting Felder now didn’t make sense:

“They were talking about me fighting Paul Felder in Glasgow. This is a guy who has fought Edson Barbosa. He’s got experience fighting some big names. I looked at my contract and I just didn’t think the money was there for a fight like that. I knew that we would be one of the most talked about fights on the Glasgow card if it was booked. It just didn’t make sense for the money I was on.”

He went on to say that guys in better positions than him have also been asking for better pay.

“A lot of fighters complain about money. You see a guy like Stevie Ray, he’s fought in a lot of big fights and against a lot of big names. We’ve seen him on Twitter talking about how he should get more money, and he probably should get it.”

