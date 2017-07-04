Marc Goddard Believes New MMA Rules Changes Makes Things More Complicated

Referee Marc Goddard feels new rules changes might be doing more harm than good in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Goddard recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com. He said new rule changes have made things confusing for all involved:

“They’re being used in some places and not being used in some places, so it’s kind of muddied the waters even further. I do feel for people – press, fighters and fans. Sometimes they’re not sure what they’re looking at.”

He went on to say that there needs to be some consistency in regards to who gets to officiate high profile bouts.

“Some of the guys coming through that maybe don’t have the consistency of work, or they don’t have the regularity that me and the other guys get. If those guys are a bit sporadic in their work, depending on where they’re going to be, they’re going to get caught out, and I do feel for them, because it’s bound to happen.”