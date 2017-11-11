Marc Goddard Posts Statement Following Bellator 187 Incident With Conor McGregor

Referee Marc Goddard has broken his silence following his altercation with Conor McGregor at Bellator 187.

It was a chaotic scene inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Following Charlie Ward’s knockout win over John Redmond, teammate McGregor jumped inside the cage and hugged Ward. McGregor wasn’t a cornerman, so Goddard separated the two.

McGregor didn’t like the force Goddard used to push him away, so he ran behind him and gave him a shove near a dazed Redmond. McGregor then continued to trash talk Goddard before finally being escorted out of the arena.

Footage was later released showing McGregor slapping a Bellator official after he tried to prevent him from getting back in the cage. Goddard took to his Twitter account to break his silence:

“I operate with integrity, belief and values.

I hold MMA in a deep rooted place in my life and have considered myself most fortunate to have done so for so long.

Family first. Everything else second.

Respect.”