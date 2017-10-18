Marc Goddard Says More Weight Classes Won’t End Bad Weight Cuts

Mixed martial arts referee Marc Goddard doesn’t believe adding more weight classes will put a stop to bad weight cuts.

Many have been calling for more division after years of poor weight cuts. Most recently, Daniel Lima of Pancrase had to be dragged onto the scale to weigh in. He was allowed to compete the following night.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Goddard explained why more weight classes won’t solve the issue:

“That’s not the answer. What I meant by that is I’m not saying that an overhaul or eventually a couple more weight classes may be needed or may come — this sport is still formative, people forget that. We’re a young sport and we’re learning and we’re evolving along the way.”