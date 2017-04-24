Marc Stevens on Robert Turnquest: ‘He’s a Lot Better Than His Record Shows’ (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marc Stevens
Image Credit: CES MMA

Marc Stevens may be eyeing the Titan FC welterweight title, but he isn’t looking past Robert Turnquest.

On May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Stevens will battle Turnquest on the main card of Titan FC 44. This will be Stevens’ first bout under the Titan FC banner.

“The Spartan” recently spoke with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson. Stevens said he admires Turnquest for taking tough fights:

“I know he’s a tough dude. His record is deceiving, 6-3. I remember being 6-1 at a time and probably 6-3 at a time. He’s a lot better than his record shows. He’s fought, I believe in Russia. I know his last fight was against ‘JZ’ Cavalcante. Before that, he stepped up on a week’s notice and fought Taylor Krahl. He doesn’t take any easy fights and I like that. I really respect him for that. That being said, he’s fighting an uphill battle. And he’s gonna realize that on May 19 when he steps in there with me.”

Jason Jackson currently reigns as Titan FC’s welterweight champion. Stevens made it clear that he is gunning for the 170-pound title holder.

“I can tell you, (next is probably) Jason Jackson. I’m not sure that fighting him right off the bat (is good business). They (Titan FC) don’t want a champ like Jason Jackson to go in there, win the belt, and then lose his next fight because that’s what would happen. I’d go in and I’d smash him and take his belt. He needs to have a couple of fights and be a champion and then I’d go in and take that belt from him.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

