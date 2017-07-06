Marcel Fortuna Talks Training With Daniel Cormier Ahead of TUF 25 Finale

By
Adam Haynes
-

Fortuna has expressed a growth in confidence following his time spent training with UFC light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier

Speaking with Portal do Vale Tudo recently, the grappling specialist emphasized the importance of training for an opponent’s strengths (h/t Bloody Elbow):

There’s some great training sessions at AKA. I trained a lot with Cormier, yes. It gives me an enormous confidence boost, even more so because my next opponent will be a wrestler. Apart from that, he prefers to strike when we train, to perfect his striking. Of course he took me down a few times, but it was a great session and it got me really confident for this fight. It’s important to test yourself against a guy who can strike well and has such a rich wrestling background, because you’ll hardly be surprised during the fight.”

Following a surprising first professional KO in his UFC debut, Fortuna also expressed a new-found confidence in his ability to stand up and trade:

“That knockout gave me more confidence to keep the fight standing without feeling a need to look for a takedown. I’ll keep it standing while I’m comfortable and take it to the ground only at the right moment if there’s an opportunity, otherwise, we’ll keep it standing, because that’ll frustrate my opponent’s gameplan.”

Latest MMA News

UFC Fight Night: Scotland Gets a New Bout (Full Card Details Inside)

0
UFC Scotland has a new fight featuring debutants Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur, the promotion announced on Thursday Henry and Teymur will square off on...

Marcel Fortuna Talks Training With Daniel Cormier Ahead of TUF 25 Finale

0
Fortuna has expressed a growth in confidence following his time spent training with UFC light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier Speaking with Portal do Vale Tudo...
video

UFC 213: Amanda Nunes ‘Had to React’ to Valentina Shevchenko’s Taunts

0
UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wasn't intimidated when she fought Miesha Tate last year for the title at UFC 200. And the Brazilian wasn't...

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Says he Has ‘Presents’ For Conor McGregor

0
Mayweather Sr. indicates that fans may see another side to his son when he takes on Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas As...
International Fight Weekvideo

Video: International Fight Week 2017 Open Workout Highlights

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) "International Fight Week" is in full swing. Earlier today (July 5), fighters on "The Ultimate Fighter 25" Finale and UFC...
Load more