Marcel Fortuna Looking For Another KO in Light Heavyweight Return

Marcel Fortuna is eyeing his second knockout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Following his first-round knockout over Anthony Hamilton back February, Fortuna made it clear that he would not be sticking around at heavyweight. This Friday night (July 7) he returns to the 205-pound division to take on Jordan Johnson.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Fortuna explained what went right against Hamilton:

“My strategy was to fight smart. Since he was bigger than me and I was faster, I wanted to get him tired a little so I could use my ground game later in the fight, but he was hunting me down and my hand landed. I saw that he felt my hand, so I thought ‘you know what, I’ll go with the hands anyway’. It was really surprising.”

He’ll be looking for another knockout when he faces Johnson.

“He has these two aspects to consider now. I used my jiu-jitsu to win pretty much every fight, but now they have to take my hands in consideration. He might change his game plan a little after my last knockout, maybe he goes for more takedowns. I’ll pay attention because he might try to play it safe. I’m going there to use my hands again and go for the knockout. If that works, wonderful. If not, I’ll use my jiu-jitsu. If he takes me down, I’m at home.”