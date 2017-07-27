Marcelo Rojo Looking For Finish at Combate Clasico

Marcelo Rojo hopes to earn the 10th finish of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Tonight (July 27), Rojo will take on Billy Molina inside the Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida. The featherweight bout will be part of the Combate Clasico card.

Rojo will be going for his fourth straight victory, while Molina is vying for his second straight win. MMAMania.com reached out to “El Pitbull,” who said he’s taking Molina seriously:

“I never underestimate my opponent. Each one is different and each one requires specific training in camp. Molina is taller than me with a longer reach. That said, I will do my thing, my job, and that’s to get the win and put on a show to the people of Miami.”

Rojo went on to say that he’ll try to get a knockout victory if the opportunity presents itself. With that said, he’s also not afraid to show he’s a well-rounded fighter.

“I will always look for the knockout win. But, if the fight goes to the ground, I won’t stall and I will look for the finish. I want to show the combat sports world that I’m not only a striker, but to prove that my wrestling and jiu-jitsu have evolved.”