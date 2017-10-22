Marcin Held Admits There Was Pressure Going Into UFC Gdansk

Marcin Held says fighting in his home country was nerve-racking.

Yesterday (Oct. 21), Held took on Nasrat Haqparast inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout was featured on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 118. Held won the bout via unanimous decision.

After the bout, Held told the media that it wasn’t easy to keep his emotions in check (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m really happy. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. It was huge pressure. I was trying not to think about it. But somewhere in the back of my head the pressure was really big. I hope into the next fight I will go with (less) pressure. It will be even easier.”