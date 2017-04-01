Marcin Held-Damir Hadzovic Added to UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden

Former Bellator contender Marcin Held will try once again to secure his first win inside the Octagon when he meets Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 109.

Held (22-6) has lost both of his bouts since signing with the UFC, falling to Diego Sanchez last year and Joe Lauzon in January.

Hadzovic (10-3) was knocked out by Mairbek Taisumov in early 2016, snapping his six-fight win streak.

UFC Fight Night 109 takes place May 28 from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira is the scheduled main event.