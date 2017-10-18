Marcin Tybura: It’s Really Special For me to Fight Fabricio Werdum

Marcin Tybura feels a bout with Fabricio Werdum is special.

On Nov. 18, Tybura and Werdum will clash inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The heavyweight bout is set to headline UFC Fight Night 121. Werdum is filling in for Mark Hunt, who was pulled from the card due to health concerns from the UFC.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Tybura explained what a bout with “Vai Cavalo” means to him:

“It’s really special for me to fight a Top-2 fighter in the world already in Fabricio. I recognize (he’s) one of the best heavyweights in the world – even the best, because he beat Fedor (Emelianenko) in his prime time, and he beat Cain (Velasquez) at a time when he was unbeatable. This guy has something special. I know he’s good. This is the top. That’s what I wanted to do when I came into the UFC, and now it’s happening. So I’m just happy.”