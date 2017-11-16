Marcin Tybura on UFC Sydney: ‘I Feel Good as The Underdog’

Marcin Tybura knows he’s not expected to beat Fabricio Werdum, but he feels confident in his ability to get the job done.

This Saturday night (Nov. 18), Tybura will meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Werdum. They’ll compete inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. It’ll be the main event of UFC Fight Night 121.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Tybura said he doesn’t mind hearing doubters going into the bout:

“I feel good as the underdog. That’s what it takes to climb to the top. You’re always the underdog. If you want to challenge yourself, you pick the better opponents, and you want to climb the ladder to beat the best fighters in the world.”

He went on to say that even if the fight goes to the ground, he can hold his own.

“I think I can survive there. That’s really what the thing is. This is my first fight where my opponent is a better grappler. That’s something new for me. I know he’s a good striker, as well. He’s well rounded. For sure it’s the hardest fight in my career. But I think I can handle the fight in all of the aspects. … There’s danger with everything. I just need to be focused.”