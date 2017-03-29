Marcos Bonilla Plans to Look Back at 2017 as a ‘Damn Good Year’ (Exclusive)

Marcos Bonilla’s 2016 didn’t end as he had hoped, but he intends on making sure this year is flawless.

Bonilla last competed in Dec. 2016. He was finished by A.J. Bryant in the third round. “El Matador” didn’t fight under the Combate Americas banner for that bout, but he will tomorrow night (March 30).

Bonilla will do battle with Ramon Lopez on the Combate 12 card in Tijuana, Mexico. “El Matador” took the time to speak with MMANews.com and expressed his joy in returning to the Combate Americas cage:

“It’s huge man. They’re doing big things and they’re giving the exposure to a lot of the up and coming guys, especially in the Latin market. I’m of Salvadorian heritage so it’s huge. The feedback and the response I got from the Salvadorian community was huge. It’s exciting to be back, I’ve been wanting to come back. The only reason why I took a fight outside the promotion after my last Combate bout is just I didn’t want to be on the shelf for too long.”

This year, Bonilla hopes to have all of his bouts end in victory. He is confident in his abilities to make that goal a reality.

“A year from now I see myself fighting for Combate Americas still. I’m 31 years old, I like to think I’m still young in this sport. I got a little bit of a late start, so my body doesn’t have the wear and tear. I see myself finishing what I started in 2016. My goal was to have an undefeated 2016. We fell a little short, I went 2-1. But a year from now I’m gonna look back at 2017 and say, ‘damn that was a good year.'”

You can listen to the full interview below: