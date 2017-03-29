Marcos Bonilla Plans to Look Back at 2017 as a ‘Damn Good Year’ (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marcos Bonilla
Image Credit: Combate Americas

Marcos Bonilla’s 2016 didn’t end as he had hoped, but he intends on making sure this year is flawless.

Bonilla last competed in Dec. 2016. He was finished by A.J. Bryant in the third round. “El Matador” didn’t fight under the Combate Americas banner for that bout, but he will tomorrow night (March 30).

Bonilla will do battle with Ramon Lopez on the Combate 12 card in Tijuana, Mexico. “El Matador” took the time to speak with MMANews.com and expressed his joy in returning to the Combate Americas cage:

“It’s huge man. They’re doing big things and they’re giving the exposure to a lot of the up and coming guys, especially in the Latin market. I’m of Salvadorian heritage so it’s huge. The feedback and the response I got from the Salvadorian community was huge. It’s exciting to be back, I’ve been wanting to come back. The only reason why I took a fight outside the promotion after my last Combate bout is just I didn’t want to be on the shelf for too long.”

This year, Bonilla hopes to have all of his bouts end in victory. He is confident in his abilities to make that goal a reality.

“A year from now I see myself fighting for Combate Americas still. I’m 31 years old, I like to think I’m still young in this sport. I got a little bit of a late start, so my body doesn’t have the wear and tear. I see myself finishing what I started in 2016. My goal was to have an undefeated 2016. We fell a little short, I went 2-1. But a year from now I’m gonna look back at 2017 and say, ‘damn that was a good year.'”

You can listen to the full interview below:

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fight Night 110: Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson added to Auckland Event

0
June’s UFC Fight Night 110 lineup has received a boost with a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Ross Pearson announced for the event.  Auckland-born...
Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis Discusses ‘Grueling’ Camp Going Into Title Defense at CES 42 (Exclusive)

0
Chris Curtis has had a very interesting camp to say the least. The Classic Entertainment & Sports (CES) MMA welterweight champion will defend his title...
Joe Pingitore

Joe Pingitore Isn’t Underestimating Kenny Foster: ‘The Kid’s Legit’ (Exclusive)

0
Joe Pingitore believes it would be a mistake to take Kenny Foster lightly. "Lights Out" has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 7-3-1....
Kody Nordby

Kody Nordby is Looking to ‘Make Some Noise For The Belt’ After CES 42...

0
Kody Nordby still has title aspirations with Classic Entertainment & Sports (CES) MMA. This Friday night (March 31), Nordby will compete against David Baxter on...
Marcos Bonilla

Marcos Bonilla Plans to Look Back at 2017 as a ‘Damn Good Year’ (Exclusive)

0
Marcos Bonilla's 2016 didn't end as he had hoped, but he intends on making sure this year is flawless. Bonilla last competed in Dec. 2016....