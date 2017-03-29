Marcos Galvao Eyeing Featherweight Title Shot at Bellator NYC

Marcos Galvao has got gold and Madison Square Garden on his mind.

To even think about recapturing gold, albeit in a new division, and fighting in New York City, Galvao has some business to handle this Friday night (March 31). He will take on Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 175 inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Galvao said there’s no better time to earn a featherweight title shot than on June 24: