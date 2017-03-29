Marcos Galvao Eyeing Featherweight Title Shot at Bellator NYC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marcos Galvao
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Marcos Galvao has got gold and Madison Square Garden on his mind.

To even think about recapturing gold, albeit in a new division, and fighting in New York City, Galvao has some business to handle this Friday night (March 31). He will take on Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 175 inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Galvao said there’s no better time to earn a featherweight title shot than on June 24:

“Without a doubt; It has always been a dream of mine to fight in my hometown and New York is my home now. The day of the weigh-ins (June 23) is my birthday, I think that (fighting on the pay-per-view) would be a great birthday present to me and I would give the fans a present too. After a big win over Emmanuel Sanchez, I then want to fight in Madison Square Garden. Every fighter’s objective is to be a world champion in their division; A win over Emmanuel Sanchez catapults me up to the top. Being that I was a bantamweight champion and the event is in my hometown, I know Daniel Straus has a fight in April, I think June is a perfect time for me to have a title shot in Madison Square Garden.”

