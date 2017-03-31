Marcos Galvao Says he Should’ve Moved up to Featherweight a While Ago

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marcos Galvao
Marcos Galvao

Marcos Galvao’s move up to featherweight is something he feels he should’ve done some time ago.

The former Bellator bantamweight champion is in action tonight (March 31) against Emmanuel Sanchez inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois for Bellator 175. Galvao last competed back in Dec. 2016 against LC Davis. “Loro” won the fight by split decision. Galvao missed weight for the bout by over a pound.

Now, Galvao will be fighting as a 145-pounder. The bout, however, is at a catchweight as Sanchez failed to reach the featherweight limit. “El Matador” has gone 4-1 in his last five outings, while Galvao has gone 5-1 in his last six bouts.

Galvao’s bout with Sanchez will serve as the co-main event. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Galvao talked about the move to featherweight and why it’s something that should’ve happened sooner:

“I should have moved up a while ago, but since I was fighting and winning… When something works, you keep doing it. It was always tough to make weight. I kept winning with my heart, putting on good fights, so I always postponed this move. I was one pound over for this fight against Davis. I lost a lot of money, so I had no choice this time. I had to move up.”

