Marcos Galvao’s Savings Stolen in New York While on Vacation in Brazil

Marcos Galvao is having a rough spring.

The former Bellator bantamweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Emmanuel Sanchez, but he’s got bigger problems on his hands. Galvao took a vacation to Brazil and when he got back home to New York, he realized his safe containing a substantial amount of money was stolen.

Galvao has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $60,000. As of this writing, he has raised $26,625. MMAFighting.com was able to reach out to “Loro” for comments on his current situation. Galvao said he was saving the money for a while: