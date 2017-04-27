Marcos Galvao’s Savings Stolen in New York While on Vacation in Brazil

Marcos Galvao is having a rough spring.
The former Bellator bantamweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Emmanuel Sanchez, but he’s got bigger problems on his hands. Galvao took a vacation to Brazil and when he got back home to New York, he realized his safe containing a substantial amount of money was stolen.
Galvao has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $60,000. As of this writing, he has raised $26,625. MMAFighting.com was able to reach out to “Loro” for comments on his current situation. Galvao said he was saving the money for a while:
“My house is fine, they didn’t take the TV or anything like that, but they took the money I had in the safe. Man, I was saving that money for a long time. I have to pay the income tax, and I don’t have it anymore. With $20,000, I can pay my income tax, my rent, cable and electricity. But I hope I can get more money, man. Everybody knows I don’t need to lie. I’m a humble guy who don’t ask for money at all, and I know there are people who need it more than me, people with cancer who need it.”