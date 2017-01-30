Marcos Rogerio de Lima Feels Altitude Caused Recent Scale Fail in Denver

Marcos Rogerio de Lima is no stranger to different weight classes.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Brazil 3 competitor has fought at heavyweight, middleweight, and currently light heavyweight. “Pezao’s” bout with Jeremy Kimball at a UFC on FOX event in Denver turned into a catchweight fight. Rogerio de Lima failed to make weight, tipping the scales at 209.5 pounds.

Speaking with the media (via MMAJunkie.com), the Brazilian feels the altitude in Denver, Colorado played a role in the weight cutting mishap:

“On the weight, some things happened, and (it was) pretty tough to reach weight in altitude. We didn’t understand that correctly. But when I went out there, I felt pretty great. Thank God I have another victory. I didn’t really feel the altitude that much, only for the weight. That really messed me up, but I didn’t really feel that bad for the rest.”

It’s hard to argue when he says altitude didn’t impact his performance. Rogerio de Lima finished Kimball in the first round via TKO. After getting submitted by Gadzhimurad Antigulov in Nov. 2016, one could argue “Pezao” was fighting for his job.

Another loss would’ve put Rogerio de Lima at 1-3 in his last four bouts. Instead, he earned a win that has him feeling good about the future. He has his sights set on some notable names in the 205-pound division.

“There are a lot of good guys out there. Gian Villante has a fight (against Mauricio Rua, at UFC Fight Night 106). There’s Corey Anderson. I’ll fight anyone.”

Anderson is set to do battle with Jimi Manuwa as the headliner of the March 18 UFC Fight Night event in London. Villante’s bout with “Shogun” Rua takes place just a couple of weeks prior on a Fortaleza card.

Whether or not Rogerio de Lima gets any of those names in the near future remains to be seen.