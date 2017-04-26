Marcos Rogerio de Lima Says Cut to Light Heavyweight Wasn’t Healthy

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Marcos Rogerio de Lima is making a change.

This past Saturday night (April 22), de Lima took on Ovince Saint Preux inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108. It was de Lima’s seventh professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

For the second straight time, de Lima failed to make the light heavyweight limit. “Pezao” believes the poor weight cut hindered his performance against Saint Preux, who submitted him via Von Flue choke in the second round.

With the circumstances that occurred during his recent fight, de Lima is looking to return to the weight class he competed at during his time on “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF). In hopes of turning his misfortunes around, “Pezao” plans to return to the heavyweight division.

During his time in the TUF house, de Lima competed as a heavyweight. He also had one professional bout under the UFC as a 265-pounder. “Pezao” explained to MMAFighting.com why going back to heavyweight is an ideal move:

“It’s not healthy for me to fight at this weight. I didn’t recover well. I fractured my face cheekbone and my nose with a blow. It wasn’t even that hard, but the doctor said it probably fractured because my potassium and calcium levels were too low.”

