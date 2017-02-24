Marcus Edwards is Hoping to Earn UFC Contract With Win Over Adam Townsend

Marcus Edwards and Adam Townsend can agree on one thing, they both want to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Tonight (Feb. 24) Edwards and Townsend will do battle in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 5 inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The action airs live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

AXS TV Fights’ Ron Kruck caught up with Edwards to get his thoughts on tonight’s contest as well as what the future holds. MMANews.com recently interviewed Townsend who was eyeing a call from a major promotion after this fight. Edwards has the same goal (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I had a few fights fall through leading up into the year, and I just wasn’t able to get one locked down. That Christianson fight came, and I jumped right on it. I’d love to fight as many times as I can – four, six times. I’m hoping after I beat this guy and show what I’m capable of, I can go and get that UFC contract.”

Edwards certainly isn’t short on confidence going into his scrap with Townsend.