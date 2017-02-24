Marcus Edwards is Hoping to Earn UFC Contract With Win Over Adam Townsend

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Marcus Edwards and Adam Townsend can agree on one thing, they both want to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Tonight (Feb. 24) Edwards and Townsend will do battle in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 5 inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The action airs live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

AXS TV Fights’ Ron Kruck caught up with Edwards to get his thoughts on tonight’s contest as well as what the future holds. MMANews.com recently interviewed Townsend who was eyeing a call from a major promotion after this fight. Edwards has the same goal (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I had a few fights fall through leading up into the year, and I just wasn’t able to get one locked down. That Christianson fight came, and I jumped right on it. I’d love to fight as many times as I can – four, six times. I’m hoping after I beat this guy and show what I’m capable of, I can go and get that UFC contract.”

Edwards certainly isn’t short on confidence going into his scrap with Townsend.

“I see me touching his face and him going down. That’s all I see. He’s flat-footed, he’s slow, and he has little reach, so we’ll expose him. I’m going to bully the bully. You beat him at his game, and it breaks him down and he sees that he doesn’t have anything for you. You continue to pressure him and bring the fight to him, and he’s going to be broken.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC Anaheim

UFC 214 Moved to July 29, Location Remains in Anaheim

0
The movers and shakers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) never rest. A change has been made to a future card in Anaheim. Today (Feb....
Paddy Holohan

Head Coach Paddy Holohan Parts Ways With SBG Tallaght, Plans to Open Gym

0
Paddy Holohan has moved on from SBG Tallaght. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition last spring. Holohan...
Marcus Edwardsvideo

Marcus Edwards is Hoping to Earn UFC Contract With Win Over Adam Townsend

0
Marcus Edwards and Adam Townsend can agree on one thing, they both want to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Tonight (Feb. 24) Edwards...

‘Big’ John McCarthy Blasts Chael Sonnen’s Claims of Tito Ortiz Verbally Submitting

0
The ghost of Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen simply won't go away. First, there was controversy surrounding Ortiz for not letting go of his choke...
Jake Ellenberger

Bryan Barberena Calls Out Jake Ellenberger, ‘The Juggernaut’ Responds

0
A welterweight clash between Jake Ellenberger and Bryan Barberena could be on the horizon. Despite going 2-6 in his last eight bouts, Ellenberger finds himself...