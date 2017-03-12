Marion Reneau on Bethe Correia Fight: ‘I do Believe I Edged Her Out’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Marion Reneau
Marion Reneau isn’t happy with the decision of her bout last night (March 11).

Reneau took on Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil. It was Reneau’s 11th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. When the fight was over, the judges couldn’t decide a winner. One judge scored the fight 29-27 for Reneau, but the other two saw the bout even. Therefore, the match-up was ruled a majority draw.

By far the most dominant round Reneau had was the final frame. Reneau rocked her opponent with a head kick and was in control on the ground. While a case could be made that Correia won the opening frame, Reneau doesn’t believe you can make the same argument for the second round.

Speaking with the media after the fight, Reneau explained why she felt she deserved to walk away with a victory (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I believe she won the first round; maybe she might’ve edged me out a little bit. I think I definitely won the second – and for sure I won the third round. I don’t accept the draw. I don’t accept it. … I probably should have been more aggressive the second round, but I do believe I edged her out.”

