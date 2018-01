It didn’t take long for Marion Reneau to find a new opponent.

Reneau was scheduled to take on former Invicta FC bantamweight ruler Tonya Evinger next month at UFC Fight Night 126. Those plans fizzled out when Evinger was removed from the card due to an injury.

Sources have informed MMAJunkie.com that Reneau will now be fighting on the UFC on FOX 28 card on Feb. 24. Her opponent will be Sara McMann. The action takes place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.