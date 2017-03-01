Mark Godbeer Says He’ll ‘Shock Everyone’ Against Daniel Spitz

Mark Godbeer doesn’t mind fighting Daniel Spitz instead of Todd Duffee.

This Saturday night (March 4), Godbeer goes head-to-head with Spitz inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will air live on the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) portion of the UFC 209 prelims at 8 p.m. ET.

It’ll be Godbeer’s second bout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. The former BAMMA heavyweight champion told Flo Combat that he doesn’t plan on preparing much differently for Spitz:

“I basically found a little bit of footage of him [Spitz] and his last few fights. I’ve studied them and I know what he’s about, you know? We’ve had to make obvious adjustments because he’s a lot taller, he’s 6’7″ and he’s pretty good in the clinch and likes to use his knees and his Thai stuff–it’s more suited to my style anyway so my game plan is pretty much the same as it’s always going to be. People know my style–my style is my style and it’s just about adapting my style for each opponent. I don’t think it’s much of a change from Duffee to him, you know? Their styles are a little different, but my style for each opponent is pretty much the same because I think I need to do the same to beat both fighters. I’m just going in there with a level head and do the business.”

As far as predicting the result of this Saturday’s scrap, Godbeer believes he will finish his opponent. He plans on rebounding from his submission loss to Justin Ledet back in Nov. 2016 with a submission of his own: