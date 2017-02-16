Mark Godbeer: ‘Todd Duffee is Out of Our Scheduled Bout at UFC 209’

It looks like the injury bug has bitten Todd Duffee.

Mark Godbeer was set to do battle with Duffee at UFC 209 on March 4. The two were going to trade leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That no longer appears to be the case.

“The Hand of” hopped on Facebook to reveal his opponent has been pulled from the contest. While the original bout is off the table, Godbeer insists he will still compete on the UFC 209 card:

“A quick update, unfortunately I have woke to the news that Todd Duffee is out of our scheduled bout at UFC 209 for reasons yet to be disclosed. Me and my management team are working alongside UFC matchmakers to find a replacement. We have reached out to a replacement so (we’re) just waiting on a reply. Either way, I will be fighting at UFC 209. I have trained harder than ever before covering all areas, so I will fight who they have to offer. Real fighters fight regardless.”

It’s a tough break for both fighters. This would’ve been Duffee’s first bout since July 2015. He was knocked out by former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Frank Mir. “The Young Bull” will have to wait a little longer before he tries to get back in the win column.

As for Godbeer, a bout with Duffee would’ve been his biggest fight in the UFC. Godbeer didn’t have a successful debut inside the Octagon, as he was submitted by Justin Ledet. Godbeer, who is a former BAMMA heavyweight champion, will still get a chance to get back on the horse next month.

UFC 209 will air live on pay-per-view (PPV). The event features two title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson will go to war in a title rematch. In the co-main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will compete for the interim lightweight title.