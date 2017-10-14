Mark Godbeer vs. Walt Harris Rebooked For UFC 217 in NYC

Mark Godbeer will get his match-up with Walt Harris after all.

Godbeer was set to take on Harris inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last weekend (Oct. 7). The bout never materialized on that night. Harris stepped in to replace Derrick Lewis and fought Fabricio Werdum. Harris was submitted in the first round.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials have confirmed that Godbeer vs. Harris has been rebooked for UFC 217. The action takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4.

The bout will be featured on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the preliminary card. It’ll be the co-featured bout of the prelims.