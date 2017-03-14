Mark Henry Says Edson Barboza Should Get Interim Title Bout With Tony Ferguson

Count head coach Mark Henry as someone who’d like to see Edson Barboza and Tony Ferguson battle in a rematch.

Back in Dec. 2015, Ferugson submitted Barboza in the second round. The bout earned both men “Fight of the Night” bonuses. During the fight, “El Cucuy” had a point taken away due to an illegal upkick.

Henry felt the damage had already been done and that the illegal kick played a role in Barboza being finished in the second stanza. Speaking with Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM radio show, Henry said Barboza should get an interim title bout against Ferguson: