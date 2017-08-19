Mark Hunt Blasts “Coward” & “Chicken Sh*t” Werdum

By
Adam Haynes
-
Mark Hunt
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

When UFC walk-off knockout artist Mark Hunt requested a bout with Fabricio Werdum, he claimed the former champ was too busy “getting a manicure”

The “Super Samoan” has launched a verbal assault on “cheaters” in the sport, with four of his last five opponents sharing a history of anti-doping violations of some sort.

Hunt, who had recently declared his intention to secure a rematch with former UFC heavyweight champion Werdum, reacted pretty badly to news that the Brazilian will square off with Derrick Lewis. Hunt brought a halt to the six-fight winning streak of Lewis in his home town of Auckland, New Zealand in June and clearly feels hard done by considering Werdum’s perceived reluctance to fight him:

“Nov 19 fight nite Sydney tried getting someone in the top 5 but everyone is busy had asked for werdum for Japan and also for Sydney but he is getting a manicure so it’s party time tybura. […] Thought u wasn’t ready to fight Your a true chicken sh*t werdum f*cken bum there’s 2 things I hate in fighters cheaters and filthy dog cowards,” Hunt wrote.

Hunt will instead square off against Poland’s Marcin Tybura in Sydney, Australia in November.

