Mark Hunt Completely Rips Dana White, UFC Over Decision

Moments after it was made public that Mark Hunt was being removed from his UFC Fight Night 121 main event bout in Australia vs. Marcin Tybura, Hunt went off.

The UFC, citing medical concerns stemming from a recent interview Hunt gave in which he discussed dying in the Octagon, replaced Hunt with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum for the November event.

Hunt posted three messages on his official Instagram account discussing his feelings on the decision:

“Dana White u piece of shit motherfuker why u fuckers pull me from the fight u getting another lawsuit u fuckwit u can kiss my ass u bald headed prick,” Hunt wrote. “U put that chicken shit bitch in get fucked cocksucker.

“I spent hours the other day with doctors I was cleared to fight the interview I did with players voice was misquoted I don’t slur my words and is a is a running joke between my wife and me my memory isn’t that great but who remembers shit they don’t want to not good.

“I’m disappointed that I have been withdrawn from the fight, I have passed all medicals 2 days ago. And spent 100,000 on camp. The truth is the legal case I have filed has caused me to be withdrawn. The interview has been taken out of context and want to reassure all my fans, I slur my words only when I have a drink I’m fit and healthy, and would have understood if the UFC requested a medical to ensure my safety, however this is total bullshit fuck you Dana, you’ve always hated me you dog”