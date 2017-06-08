Mark Hunt: ‘How Will I Beat Derrick Lewis? By Knocking Him Out’

Mark Hunt senses a knockout victory over Derrick Lewis this Saturday night (June 10).

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 110, Hunt and Lewis will do battle inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. “Super Samoan” is looking for his first win since March 2016.

The UFC released a new interview with Hunt before he steps back inside the Octagon. The heavy-hitting heavyweight said he plans on finishing “The Black Beast:”

“Every time Mark Hunt fights, it’s an exciting fight. … I can finish anybody in the world. What are Derrick Lewis’ biggest weaknesses? Mark Hunt. I have what it takes to beat anyone. How will I beat Derrick Lewis? By knocking him out, by putting him away. Game over. How much of a challenge is Derrick Lewis? Well he’s like everyone else in the top end. All great fighters, but I’m better than Derrick Lewis at everything.”

Despite some stumbling blocks, Hunt is still hoping to become the UFC heavyweight champion some day.

“I have to be confident, I’m always confident about my abilities. I can’t see myself losing this fight. I’m still in the top 10. Derrick Lewis is above me, so if I can push him out of the way then I’ll move up the ranks again. I’m chasing another dream, which is trying to be UFC world heavyweight champ. I’ve had a couple of hiccups on the road, but (you) fall down 10 times and get up 11. That’s the way it works.”

