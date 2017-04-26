Mark Hunt: ‘I Didn’t Sign up to Fight no Steroid Monkeys’

Mark Hunt continues to speak out against fighters with a history of performance enhancing drug (PED) use.
Hunt is coming off a third-round knockout loss at the hands of Alistair Overeem. The “Super Samoan” is currently suing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), its president Dana White, and Brock Lesnar because he believes the circumstances surrounding UFC 200 were part of a collusion.
While Hunt remains under contract with the UFC, he hasn’t been shy in expressing his feeling towards how the promotion handles PED users. During a recent appearance on the “Brains and Brawn Podcast,” Hunt once again didn’t hold back his opinion on PED use in the sport of mixed martial arts (via Flo Combat):
“That whole issue, I felt like I got thrown under the bus. The reason why I did sue the UFC is because it was the third guy in a row, would have been a fourth guy in a row. A lot of people say to me ‘Mark, you knew what you were getting into.’ F*** no, I didn’t sign up to fight no steroid monkeys. This is bullsh*t. When I fought Brock Lesnar, that was the end of it. I’m not going to keep fighting these juice monkeys until you do something about it.”