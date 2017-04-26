Mark Hunt: ‘I Didn’t Sign up to Fight no Steroid Monkeys’

Mark Hunt continues to speak out against fighters with a history of performance enhancing drug (PED) use.

Hunt is coming off a third-round knockout loss at the hands of Alistair Overeem. The “Super Samoan” is currently suing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), its president Dana White, and Brock Lesnar because he believes the circumstances surrounding UFC 200 were part of a collusion.

While Hunt remains under contract with the UFC, he hasn’t been shy in expressing his feeling towards how the promotion handles PED users. During a recent appearance on the “Brains and Brawn Podcast,” Hunt once again didn’t hold back his opinion on PED use in the sport of mixed martial arts (via Flo Combat):