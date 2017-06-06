Mark Hunt: ‘I Still Don’t Understand Why Alistair Overeem Was Allowed to Use an IV’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Mark Hunt
Mark Hunt is still puzzled over Alistair Overeem being allowed to use an IV before their UFC 209 bout.

Hunt and Overeem did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada back in March. Overeem finished “Super Samoan” in the third round. It was Hunt’s first bout during his lawsuit with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Before the bout, “The Reem” was cleared by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to use an IV due to falling ill. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Hunt said USADA wasn’t being consistent:

“I just got caught with a knee in the head, that’s what happens. That happens in fighting and that’s what happens, you make a mistake and you lose. I still don’t understand why he was allowed an IV. … If you’re going to set a rule, set a rule for everyone, not change it for your own liking, your own benefit.”

As far as Overeem’s illness goes, Hunt isn’t buying it.

“I would’ve told him to toughen up. F*ck. Toughen up, mate. He didn’t look sick when he got to the fight. He looked like he was pretty hydrated there. I don’t believe he was sick at all. He made sh*t up, and they said, ‘oh, here, have an IV. Give you a bit more help.’ Load of sh*t. I think I might say that next time, ‘I’m sick, I’m sick.’ Rubbish.”

