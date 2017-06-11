Mark Hunt: ‘I’d Like to Fight in Japan, Maybe Against JDS’

Mark Hunt has his sights set on a return to Japan.

Last night (June 10), Hunt entered the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 110, Hunt went one-on-one with Derrick Lewis. “Super Samoan” finished “The Black Beast” via fourth-round TKO.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released a backstage interview with Hunt. He admitted that he was banged up, but earning a victory eases the pain:

“I’m a little bit sore, but the win makes it all go away. I was born here, it’s been 21 years in New Zealand, 22 in Australia. Twenty years at the top in two different sports. I’m the oldest guy in the UFC.”

Hunt went on to say that he’d like to compete on the UFC’s card in Japan this September. He even has an opponent in mind and his name is Junior dos Santos. The two fought back in May 2013.

“His (Lewis’) agility is pretty good. You don’t get tired at this stage, otherwise you’re gonna get hurt. I’ve done it many times. I’ve got tired so you know I made that mistake. I’d like to fight in Japan. There’s a show in Japan (in September). Maybe get JDS or someone like that.”