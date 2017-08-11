Mark Hunt: Jon Jones is a Cheater Just Like Brock Lesnar

Mark Hunt continues to hurl cheating accusations, this time taking aim at Jon Jones.

Hunt has been vocal against performance enhancing drug use in the sport of mixed martial arts. After Brock Lesnar failed two drug tests following his bout with Hunt, “The Super Samoan” sued Lesnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and UFC President Dana White.

With Jones looking for a bout with Lesnar, Hunt decided to sound off on the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast (via MMAFighting.com):

“Look at these f**kers. You’ve got Jon Jones, for instance. That guy is the best, one of the best fighters in the world but he’s a cheater. . . Just like Brock Lesnar, you’re all a pack of frickin’ dog cheats, that’s all you are. Nothing else.”

He went on to say he doesn’t respect either man.

“So now the two f**king biggest cheaters in the world are going to fight! Oh f**k. . . I’m not gonna waste my money watching two cheaters fight. Why would I? They’re cheaters, in the end. That’s basically all they are. They should get nothing. I used to respect Jon Jones before this but I don’t respect him after this. When you get caught for doping, and he got caught for the same dope that Lesnar did, you shouldn’t – he’s not a martial artist, none of them are. They get no respect from me. None.”