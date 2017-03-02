Mark Hunt on Alistair Overeem: ‘That Guy’s a Cheat, he Shouldn’t be Here’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Mark Hunt
Image Credit: Getty Images

Mark Hunt isn’t thrilled about having to face Alistair Overeem.

“Super Samoan” is going to meet Overeem this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight scrap will open the main card of UFC 209 live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

Hunt is currently involved in a lawsuit with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the promotion’s President Dana White, and Brock Lesnar. Hunt fought Lesnar at UFC 200 and originally suffered a unanimous decision loss. The fight result was changed to a no contest when Lesnar failed two drug tests. Hunt filed a lawsuit, alleging a collusion leading up to his fight with Lesnar.

Despite the situation, Hunt will take on Overeem, who has his own history with elevated testosterone levels. Hunt told the media (via MMAJunkie.com) that “The Reem” is a cheat:

“I was forced to be here. I was told, ‘If you don’t take this fight it’s against your contract.’ Why should my family suffer and miss out on my hard work? They deserve to have the better things in life because I’ve gotten beaten up to get here, so why should they miss out? I haven’t done nothing wrong here, so why should I be the outsider here? The other guy is the guy that cheated. All these other guys that cheat should be put on a pedestal like, That guy’s a cheat. He shouldn’t be here. I’ve never lost a rematch. I’m looking forward to hurting him. It just angers me that I still have to compete with these guys that are known for using steroids.”

