Mark Hunt on Alistair Overeem: ‘That Guy’s a Cheat, he Shouldn’t be Here’

Mark Hunt isn’t thrilled about having to face Alistair Overeem.

“Super Samoan” is going to meet Overeem this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight scrap will open the main card of UFC 209 live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

Hunt is currently involved in a lawsuit with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the promotion’s President Dana White, and Brock Lesnar. Hunt fought Lesnar at UFC 200 and originally suffered a unanimous decision loss. The fight result was changed to a no contest when Lesnar failed two drug tests. Hunt filed a lawsuit, alleging a collusion leading up to his fight with Lesnar.

Despite the situation, Hunt will take on Overeem, who has his own history with elevated testosterone levels. Hunt told the media (via MMAJunkie.com) that “The Reem” is a cheat: